Mumbai Crime: 3 waiters beat auto driver to death over dirty tissue papers

Navghar police have arrested three waiters from a Dhaba near Mulund Toll Naka after an auto driver they thrashed badly succumbed to the injuries. The trio had beaten up Navnath Pawane, 28, following an argument over dirty tissue papers.

Police arrested Ramlal Gupta, Dilip Bharti and Firoz Khan on November 16 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. They said that the waiters confessed to beating Navnath and are now in police custody.

The incident took place on November 9 when Navnath had gone to Babacha Dhaba near Anand Nagar toll Naka for lunch. After finishing his meal, Navnath asked for tissue papers and one of the waiters handed him a stack that had oil on it.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Youth cheats his own parents with fake assault to cover up theft

Navnath yelled at the waiter, following which two others also came. The three then assaulted Navnath and pushed him outside dhaba. Other auto drivers rushed to help Navnath and found him lying on the ground unconscious. They took him to M T Agarwal hospital, while the waiters went to Navghar police station where cops registered a non cognisable offence against Navnath.

Navnath's family also reached the hospital, where doctors said there was internal bleeding due to head injury and asked them to take him to either Sion hospital or KEM hospital. He was taken to KEM hospital on the night of November 9 and died on November 13.

"Navnath's father Khashaba Pawne rushed to Mulund police station where an accidental death Report (ADR) was registered and the case was transferred to Navghar police station," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 7, Prashant Kadam. "We started the investigation and found that the scuffle at dhaba led to Navnath's death," he added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news