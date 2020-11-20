Mumbai Crime: Youth cheats his own parents with fake assault to cover up theft

The Aarey police have arrested a 24-year-old man for cheating his own parents by pretending he was robbed.

The accused, Sohan Pal, lives with his parents and works with a private company. His father owns a pan shop and they live at Jogeshwari. Pal had a joint account with his mother, in which his mother had saved Rs 4 lakh for a property purchase. However, Pal withdrew all the money and spent it. When his parents asked him what had happened to the money, he came up with a filmy style story.

At 8 pm on November 17, Pal went into the Aarey's forest and injured himself with a blade. At 10 pm, he came to the Aarey police station along with a friend and narrated a story. He told the cops that he was on his way in an auto, when a woman asked for a lift, which he obliged. However, Pal told the cops, the woman hypnotised him and injured him.

Later, she took all the cash that he was carrying and ran away. After coming to his senses, he realised that he had been looted of cash but his mobile was still with him. So, he called a friend and shared his location. His friend then arrived and accompanied him to the police station.

The police registered the case and began an investigation. However, the cops found a cigarette butt and ash along with a blade at the spot. The police quickly figured out that Pal was trying to mislead them. He was immediately booked. Currently, Pal is being treated at Cooper hospital.

