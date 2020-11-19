Mumbai Crime: Man arrested twice in 4 months for passing lewd comments against woman, daughter in Malad

A 32-year-old auto driver was arrested on Wednesday for throwing a stone and making vulgar comments against a 22-year-old woman in Tanaji Nagar, Malad East.

The driver has been identified as Yusuf Khan. This is the accused’s second arrest in four months. Earlier he was arrested for commenting on the victim’s 44-year-old mother.

As per police sources, Khan and the victims both live in the same society in Tanaji Nagar. In August this year, the mother complained against Khan for passing lewd comments on her clothes. The 44-year-old woman complained against Khan to Kurar police and the accused was arrested under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Khan later got bail and after a few days started commenting on the woman’s 22-year-old daughter. She ignored in initially but on Monday the accused threw a stone at her when she was stepping out of her house for some work. The daughter then decided to approach police.

“After being released the first time, we took restrictive action and made him file a bond that he will not do such acts again. He has violated the bond now and will have to pay a penalty of Rs 50,000. He has also been arrested again under section 509 of IPC,” said senior inspector Babasaheb Salunkhe from Kurar police station.

The accused was produced before the court on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody.

