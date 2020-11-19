Mumbai Crime: College student stalked, assaulted by 4 men in Kurla; 1 arrested

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly molested and assaulted by four men in Kurla on Monday night. Police officials said the alleged took place at the Kamgar Nagar locality when the victim, who is a college student, was returning home.

The victim was intercepted by the accused who were known to her and resided in the same neighbourhood, a police officer said. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the accused started teasing the girl and touched her inappropriately before slapping her. Moreover, when the victim's friend came to her rescue, the accused beat him too.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered and one of the accused was apprehended. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the other three accused.

A few days ago, a 22-year-old woman was gang-raped in a hotel on Andheri-Kurla Road by three men who had called her under the pretext of a party.

In her complaint, the victim claimed that the men invited her and two other women for a party and then raped her. According to the police, one of them is a resident of central Mumbai and had organised the party on November 8, on the occasion of his engagement.

The complainant in her statement alleged that one of the accused allegedly forced her to consume alcohol. The other two female friends left after some time, but the men stayed back and raped her.

