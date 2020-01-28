Mumbai Crime: 33-year-old woman accuses Ganesh Acharya of making her watch adult movies at his office

A 33-year-old woman has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) alleging that Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya used to make her watch porn videos whenever she visited his office in Mumbai. In a complaint filed with the police, the woman, an assistant choreographer, has alleged that Acharya and two women assaulted her during a function of the Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association (IFTCA) held in suburban Andheri on Sunday.

Mumbai:33yr-old woman choreographer,has filed complaint against Ganesh Acharya, GenSecyIndian Film&Television Choreographers Assoc at state's Women's Commission&Amboli PS accusing him of depriving her of work in film industry,demanding commission&forcing her to watch adult videos pic.twitter.com/Z8jYzgVyQh — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Besides Acharya, the complainant, Divya Kotian, has named Jayashree Kelkar and Preeti Lad in her complaint for assault, a police official said on Tuesday. Calls made to Acharya for his reaction remained unanswered. In her letter to the NCW, Kotian, a resident of suburban Bhayandar, claimed that Acharya forced her to watch adult videos whenever she visited his office.

In her complaint with Amboli police station, Kotian alleged that Acharya was demanding a commission from her for working in the film industry. Kotian is also a member of the IFTCA. Acharya, who was elected as a general secretary of the IFTCA, used to frequently call the complainant at the office in Andheri, the police official said quoting the complaint.

On January 26, when Kotian reached the IFTCA office, Acharya shouted at her and announced that she was being "suspended", he said. Acharya grew furious after Kotian told him that she is a member of the IFTCA and allegedly asked his team member, Jayashree Kelkar, to slap her, the police official said.

"Kelkar and Preeti Lad hit me in public view which was captured on the CCTV," the complaint stated. Police have registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence and investigation, the official added.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the commission said a councillor has been appointed to look into the case who is currently probing the matter. While speaking to ANI, the complainant said, "Ganesh Acharya had got me expelled from the association as I had refused to give him an undue commission from the payment of my junior dancers, I had gone to inquire about my membership in that meeting of the association but Ganesh Acharya asked his aides to beat me up."

She further added, "I had filed a complaint with police but they just took an NC which is not enough. I have filed a complaint with MSWC yesterday itself and I will wait for sometime before they take any action."

The woman has filed an FIR in the matter at Amboli Police Station and with the Maharashtra State Women's Commission on Monday. Earlier actor Tanushree Dutta has also alleged that Acharya misbehaved with her during the shoot of a movie. Investigation in the matter is currently underway.

With inputs from agencies

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates