Mumbai Crime: 35-year-old stalks student in Vikhroli, arrested

Published: Dec 10, 2019, 09:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The woman shouted for help after which a few locals caught Ansari and handed him over to the police

This image has been used for representational purposes only
A 35-year-old man was arrested by Parksite police on Saturday for allegedly stalking a college student and clicking her pictures. As per the police, the 20-year-old complainant is a student at a college in South Mumbai and stays in Vikhroli.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the woman was on her way home on Friday afternoon when she saw the accused, Rehmat Ali Ansari following her.

A police officer said, “On confronting him, the accused replied that he was going to a nearby garden. She ignored him and went home. The next day when she was going to a store with her younger sister, she saw Ansari following her. The accused also tried to click her pictures.”

The woman shouted for help after which a few locals caught Ansari and handed him over to the police. The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. His phone was also seized and four pictures of the woman were found on his phone.

