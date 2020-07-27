Mumbai Crime: 40-year-old man held for sexually assaulting female dog in Thane

In a shocking incident of animal cruelty, a 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female stray dog on a foot over bridge at Wagle Estate in Thane on Tuesday. The accused was arrested after an animal rights activist filed a police complaint.

According to police, the accused, who resides in the same area, was doing odd jobs, including manual scavenging, to earn a living, as reported by Times of India.

The incident happened at around 4:30 pm, when some boys, who used to feed the strays in the area, saw the accused sexually assaulting the female canine and informed the animal rights activist Aditi Nair, who immediately approached the police.

“I along with the team informed the local police, who were initially ‘reluctant’ to register a complaint in this regard, but we immediately escalated the case to Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, who strictly directed the concerned police to act and make an airtight case,” Nair was quoted as saying in the report.

On Wednesday, an FIR was registered under Section 377 (unnatural sex) and Section 11(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the accused was arrested.

ACP Prakash Nilewad said that a probe is underway and the accused was produced in the court and has been remanded to police custody till July 27.

Recently, a 55-year-old man was held for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a cow at a dairy in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. The man, identified as Sabir Ali, was arrested by the police after a complaint was lodged. The incident took place on July 4 at 4 am when Sabir visited the dairy and had unnatural sex with a cow. The incident was recorded in the CTTV.

