Mumbai Crime: 45-year-old man tries to kill wife on girlfriend's request

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old man tried to kill his 34-year-old wife for not agreeing to divorce him and accepting a sum of 5 lakhs. The police found that the man was having an extramarital affair with another woman who came up with the plan to offer the man’s wife Rs 5 lakhs to divorce him. As per the police, the two had planned to kill the man’s wife if she refused the sum. The man, a BMC employee was in an extramarital relationship with the woman.

The duo planned to give money or kill the man’s wife after the woman told the accused that her parents had arranged her marriage to someone else and she wanted to marry the accused. On the day of the incident, the man told his wife to divorce him and offered to pay her Rs 5 lakhs for leaving him. However, the woman started to film the man on her phone. Angered the accused assaulted the woman and then tried to smother her with a pillow.

When she lost consciousness, he went to find a grinding stone to murder her. But before he could return the victim regained consciousness and escaped from the home and went to the police station. Immediately after the attack the woman approached the Bhoiwada police station and told the officers about her ordeal reported Hindustan Times. She was then rushed to KEM hospital, a detailed statement was recorded and her husband was arrested. The accused has been arrested under sections 324, 323, 504 And 427 of IPC and his girlfriend is still to be caught.

