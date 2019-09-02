Mumbai Crime: 48-year-old businessman arrested for molesting model

mumbai

The accused allegedly also threatened to make her semi-nude photographs viral if she did not succumb to his demand for marriage.

The accused businessman Ram Kumar Ramswami Kurupswami. Pic/ Diwakar Sharma

A 48-year-old businessman has been arrested by the Malabar Hill police for molesting a model. The cops had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the accused Ram Kumar Ramswami Kurupswami, a native of Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu and he was arrested when he returned to India from America.

"He was detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Delhi, on August 31 as we had issued an LOC against him. Since the case was registered at Malabar Hill police station, the concerned officials in Delhi alerted us and we sent a team comprising of two policemen who reached Delhi and brought the accused to Mumbai," said a police officer.

The police said the survivor and Kurupswami came in contact in 2014 when the latter needed a model to promote his in-house hosiery. Kurupswami contacted his friend in America and got in touch with the model.

Gradually, the duo became friends and would converse with each other via WhatsApp and phone calls. In a bid to improve her career in modelling and the silver screen, Kurupswami allegedly convinced her to perform certain rituals in Chennai in 2015.

The model was asked to spend Rs 8 lakh where she paid Rs 5 lakh through RTGS and Rs 3 lakh in cash to the bank account of Shivaji, who worked as a mediator between the model and Kurupswami, for performing the ritual in Chennai. After performing the ritual, she was given a coconut wrapped in a black-coloured cloth.

After a few months, when her career did not improve, the model asked for a refund of the 8 lakh rupees she spent. Here began the dispute between the duo. Though Kurupswami tried to pacify her by proposing marriage to her, she did not cave in.

In her complaint, the model alleged that Kurupswami sent vulgar messages to her father and father-in-law. He allegedly also threatened to make her semi-nude photographs viral if she did not succumb to his demand for marriage.

Kurupswami flew overseas when the case was registered against him at Malabar Hill police station. Kurupswami was brought to Mumbai and was produced before the court. The cops have recovered a cell phone and a SIM card used in the offence. The same has been sent for forensic analysis.

