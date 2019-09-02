Woman kills her 2 kids by hanging them before committing suicide in Thane

mumbai

The woman hung her children by the fan before killing herself; she blamed her husband and in-laws for her death

Photo of the deceased woman Seeta who committed suicide

A 28 -year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after killing her two children (by hanging them) in Thane on Sunday evening.

The Thane Kasarvadavali police have recovered the dead body of 28-year-old Seeta Raju Vaviva and her two kids Lax (4) and Rudra (5) from Green Acres II complex building situated on Ghodbandar road. When the police arrived at the spot they found the two children’s bodies hanging from the fan in the living room while Seeta's body was found hanging inside the bedroom. A suicide note was also recovered in which she blamed her husband and in-laws and held them responsible for her death.

Seeta's child Rudra

There was an ongoing case of domestic violence and dowry harassment in Kutch Gujarat. After she attended the case, on August 30, she came to Mumbai and was residing in Thane at her brother's house. Family sources have revealed that her husband would consume alcohol and then assault Seeta and her kids. Apparently he would also force alcohol on his children.

The woman killed her children by hanging them with a bedsheet on the fan before committing suicide. After conducting the Panchanama, all the bodies were sent for an autopsy at a local government hospital.

Seeta's child Lux

"An ADR has been registered and an investigation is ongoing. We will act according to the law if anything is revealed in the course of time," said a police officer from Kasarvadavli police station.

