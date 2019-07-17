Mumbai crime: African national arrested at Khar with cocaine worth Rs 6 crore

crime

So far this year, the Bandra Anti Narcotics Cell has alone seized 2.53 kg of cocaine worth R15.22 crore. First arrest was made in January and the second in May

Representational picture

Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell has arrested a South African national cocaine worth more than R6 crore. The police have identified the person as Bonavhechur Enwood, 35.

The Bandra unit of the department received a tip-off about a man with possession of drugs following which they laid a trap off New Link Road at Khar and arrested him on Tuesday, said Shivdeep Lande, DCP, Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC), Bandra. "When the officers under the supervision of Anil Wadhavne found and searched him, they recovered 1.2 kg of high quality cocaine worth R6.12 crore," Lande added.

The police have booked Enwood under Sections 8C (possession of narcotic drug) and 21C (contravention in commercial quantity) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. During interrogation, they discovered that Enwood had bought the drug from a person in Delhi. The police said this looked like an international drug racket. So far this year, the Bandra Anti Narcotics Cell has alone seized 2.53 kg of cocaine worth R15.22 crore. First arrest was made in January and the second in May.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: 28-year-old man steals 47 ATM cards; carries transactions worth Rs 10 lakh in Palghar

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates