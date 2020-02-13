Mumbai Crime: Ailing cow abandoned in Goregaon shop for six days, dies

Six days after an ailing cow was abandoned in a closed shop at Goregaon, the animal was rescued last Thursday and taken to BSPCA hospital in Parel, but it could not be saved, a report in Times of India read.

The incident came to light after an animal rights activist was appraised of a cow moaning in pain at Jawahar Nagar in Goregaon (West). He went to the shop with police personnel where the cow was found in a deplorable condition with maggots in its eyes and other body parts.

The secretary of Bombay Society for the Prevention of the Cruelty of Animals (BSPCA) Lt Col JC Khanna was quoted saying that apart from the maggot injuries, the cow was found to be dehydrated and was suffering from other health complications. An FIR has been filed against the owner of the cow, identified as Thakur Singh, a dairy trader. The activist accused Singh of minting money out of the diary trade but not wanting to spend money on the cow’s treatment and thus he locked it inside his shop. Singh has not been arrested yet as the police did not find him at his residence.

The police registered the case under relevant sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 1960, and the Keeping of Cattle in Urban Areas, 1978.

