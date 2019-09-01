Mumbai Crime: Airline steward held for stealing bikes to lure girls

crime

The accused would ask his female friends what kind of bikes they like, and then go about stealing them

Aarey police have seized the bikes stolen by accused Ashish Rajbhara

Aarey police have arrested a 23-year-old cabin crew member attached to an international airline for allegedly stealing bikes. According to preliminary information, the accused, identified as Ashish Rajbhar, would steal bikes to impress his female friends and take them for rides.

On August 29, the police control room received a call from a garage owner about a boy who had picked up a fight with him. The cops reached the location, and tried to resolve the issue. This was when Rajbhar told them that the garage owner refused to fix his bike. The cops then enquired about Rajbhar and the bike, but were not convinced with his answers.

Also Read: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan booked for stealing buffalo



Accused Ashish Rajbhara

Rajbhar was later taken to the police station, where Police Sub-Inspector Avdhoot Wadikar interrogated him. "He confessed to stealing the bike from Aarey area. He also confessed to stealing four more expensive bikes from Sakinaka, MIDC and Ghatkopar areas," an officer said.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Three masked men break into house in Palghar, steal Rs 1.99 lakh cash and jewellery

Rajbhar, a BSc graduate, had recently secured a job as cabin crew. He allegedly asked his female friends what bikes they liked, and subsequently stole them from different areas. After giving them rides on these bikes, he would park them at a random location. Rajbhar has been arrested under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read: Mumbai: Gang of 3 held for stealing 32 vehicles from city owners

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates