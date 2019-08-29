Mumbai Crime: Three masked men break into house in Palghar, steal Rs 1.99 lakh cash and jewellery

mumbai

The three masked men allegedly entered his house, tied the hands and mouth of all three family members before stealing cash and some jewellery.

This picture is used for representational purpose only

Three unidentified masked burglars who have jave robbed the house a 46-year-old brick kiln owner in the wee hours in Wada, Palghar, on Monday morning. Reports state that the burglars made away with jewellery and cash. The crime took place in Bhoipada Devgan village, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Wada police in Palghar district.

According to police sources, Anil Patil is a brick kiln owner, living with his wife Ashwini, 40 and their 20-year-old son Pratik in Bhoipada Devgan village. The three masked men allegedly entered his house, tied the hands and mouth of all three family members before stealing cash and some jewellery.

As per the statement given to the police, after having their dinner Patil and his wife went to sleep in their bedroom while their son went in his room. They were shocked when they were suddenly woken up by masked men with a weapon pointed at them. After tying them up, they took off the gold chain and gold earrings from his wife's neck and ears respectively. They then stole jewellery from their cabinet. Meanwhile, another burglar went into their son's room tied him up and stole all the money from his pockets. After removing the SIM cards from their mobile phones, the thieves broke the phones and fled within 20 minutes A total of Rs 1.99 lakh including cash and jewellery has been stolen.

"Pratik managed to free his hands and cut off the tape from his mouth and then free us as well. We then went to my neighbour’s house and revealed the entire incident to him. We, later on, informed the Wada police."

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: 24-year-old woman gangraped by 4 in Chembur passes away

"Three days have passed since the incident but the police have not been able to trace the accused," he added.

"We have registered a case under section 392 and 34 against the unknown accused and are currently investigating the matter," said a police official from Wada police station.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: CBI arrests Appraising officer demanding Rs 10,000 bribe

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates