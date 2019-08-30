Mumbai Crime: Alcoholic servant robs owner's shop of Rs 2 lakh in Malad

mumbai

The accused worked at the shop for the past six years; he stole from his owner after he was asked to quit alcohol

In another criminal case in Mumbai, a servant who was expelled from his job due to his alcohol addiction, stole from the shop in order to exact revenge on his boss.

The Kurar police have caught a 25-year-old servant who allegedly stole Rs 2 lakh from MB Mart Shop, situated in Tanaji Nagar, Malad East on Wednesday. The arrested accused has been identified as Raju Nepali, 25, who was working at the MB Mart shop since the past six years. According to police sources, due to his alcohol addiction the shop owner, Manilal Gal, expelled him from his job a few days ago. Angered by this, Raju decided to teach his boss a lesson.

On Tuesday, Raju entered the shop by opening the lock with the help of a duplicate key and stole Rs 2 lakh. The next day, when Gala came to know about the theft at his shop, he checked the CCTV footage where he saw a person entering his store. He immediately informed the Kurar police, who, before the accused could abscond, nabbed him in his room before he prepared to escape to his native place.

"The accused had been working with me for the last six years, but for the last few months, he was consuming a lot of alcohol. I refrained him from drinking on many occasions, but he did not quit. This is why I expelled him from his job. All the servants live at a particular house that I have. After he was fired, Raju requested me to let him stay a few days more until he finds another job," said Gala.

"We have arrested the accused and he was produced before the court today and remanded in police custody," said a police officer from Kurar police station.

