Mumbai Crime: Angry paying guests kill owner's 4-year-old son

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Annoyed at being told the leave by the owners of the house where they were living as paying guests, two youths kidnapped the family's four-year-old son, killed him and buried his body a kilometre away. After 12 days of investigation, Palghar district Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh along with senior inspector Vijay Chogle from Waliv police finally arrested.

Jangilal Harijan, 22, and Mohammed Imran Shaikh, 24, on Monday. During investigation, it was revealed that the accused had been told to leave the house in Kailash chawl, Vasai East, a couple of months ago as they had not being paying rent. After leaving the house, the two rented another house in the locality. Both worked at a plastic manufacturing company nearby.

They held a grudge against their earlier landlord, Tajeshwar Kumar, for insulting them while throwing them out. So, they hatched a plot to kidnap the owner's son Shailesh. They lured the child with the promise of chocolate, took him to an abandoned house a kilometre away and strangled him to death, said a police officer from Waliv police station.

A police officer said, "Last Thursday, some children playing near the house got a foul smell emanating from it. When they entered the house, they spotted the child's body. It was found in decomposed condition." The kids immediately alerted the locals, who informed the police. A police team rushed to the spot and sent the body to JJ Hospital for an autopsy.

The police then took the help of call dump data of the area before zeroing in on the accused. They were traced to Mahim and arrested. "We have arrested both accused produced them before the court on Monday. They have been remanded in police custody," said senior inspector Vijay Chogle from Waliv police station.

Shailesh was the youngest among three brothers. His father works in a private company while his mother is a homemaker. Another officer said, "The autopsy report has not revealed any kind of sexual abuse."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates