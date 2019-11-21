Mumbai Crime: Bedridden woman robbed of valuables worth Rs 4 lakh

A caretaker who joined as a substitute to care for a bedridden woman in Andheri made his way with jewellery and valuables worth Rs 4 lakhs. A report in The Times of India said that the man was arrested within two hours of filing a complaint with the police.

According to the police, the accused identified Avinash Salunkhe (21) was caught after his phone number’s location was traced by the police. He was hired by the woman’s family through a private agency after the regular caretaker went on leave. The woman in her early 70’s, who is said to be a relative of a former Union Minister, suffered from a neurological condition, due to which her movement below the waist is restricted. She would be alone at home as her husband and daughter would travel frequently.

Salunkhe started working with the family on October 15. They did neither had any details of him other than his phone number nor did they verify his antecedents with the police. When he stopped reporting to work on October 26, the woman realized that her jewellery, including a 100 gm gold heirloom necklace and earrings was missing apart from cash. The woman informed the robbery to her family after which her sisters came in to help search for the jewellery and then filed a complaint at the Andheri police station. The police acquired Salukhe’s photo from the employment agency he was associated with.

