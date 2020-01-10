Mumbai Crime: BMC contractor 'extorts' vehicle owner in Vile Parle

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) parking apparatus has once again irked citizens. The employee of a company appointed to monitor vehicles parking illegally in Vile Parle West allegedly tried to extort from a resident whose car was clamped recently.

The BMC's K West ward office has registered an FIR against the employee of the company — Marcos — at Juhu police station based on the complaint raised by the resident on Twitter on Wednesday.

The company, Marcos, was contracted to ensure that vehicles are not parked within 500 metres of a public parking lot. According to the complaint, the Marcos employee told the resident to visit the BMC ward office and demanded Rs 1,000 to forego the fine.

Taking cognisance of the tweet, the K West ward approached Juhu police. Assistant Municipal Commissioner V P Mote said, "We filed a complaint against the employee with the Juhu police on Wednesday night. We will enquire about the details of the contractor."

However, the company Marcos's contracted has not been terminated and it continues to work for the BMC. Juhu police confirmed having registered the FIR.

A representative of Marcos, Ashok Pandey, said, "The allegations against my employee are false. We will give a detailed statement to the police and BMC. There was no money involved as we are not authorised to clamp or unclamp vehicles. We are only there to spread awareness and ask people to visit the ward office if their vehicle gets clamped or towed."

