Mumbai Crime: BMC inspector caught red-handed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe for issuing food license

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of Maharashtra, on Monday, arrested a 56-year-old BMC officer for allegedly accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe from a food mart owner in order to issue food license in Charkop. According to police sources, the accused was attached to the Malad P/North ward of the Municipal Corporation and was on the post of sanitary inspector.



BMC sanitary inspector Paresh Chandrakant Koregaonkar

The arrested officer has been identified as Paresh Chandrakant Koregaonkar. As a sanitary inspector of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Paresh had the authority to inspect and issue a food license. The complainant was running a food mall with the name 'Bhoomi Mart' at the Bhoomi park area which comes under the Charkop police station jurisdiction. A couple of days ago, the complainant had approached the sanitary inspector for acquiring a food license.

According to the complainant, the accused inspector demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from the owner in order to issue the license. Post which, the complaint reported the entire incident to the ACB, which laid a trap and arrested the inspector red-handed while he was accepting the bribe.

The sanitary inspector of the Mumbai civic body was booked under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, an ACB official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates