Mumbai Crime: BMC school teacher shares obscene pictures with colleagues, suspended

A primary school teacher of a Hindi medium school was suspended by the BMC's Education Department for sharing semi-nude photos of himself on the school's Whatsapp group.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, two staff members filed a complaint with Mangesh Satamkar, who is a former chairman of the Education Committee. Satamkar further informed the administrative officials.

Satamkar also raised the issue during an education committee meeting on Tuesday and complained that the administration had not taken any action against the teacher.

He also told the panel that the teacher had posted a series of pictures holding yoga poses in a pair of underpants.

Mahesh Palkar issued a suspension order against Tiwari for posting obscene photos on Whatsapp and for using uncivilised language at school. Tiwari has been issued a suspension order for three months and will not be allowed to seek employment elsewhere in the suspension period.

Tiwari denied that the photos were objectionable. He said, "On that day, I did yoga in my room and shared the pictures. In fact, several teaching and administrative staff in my circle appreciated the photos. I have led an upright life. I have given clarification to the BMC authorities. I have not committed a crime. Posting pictures of yoga is not an offensive act."

He also added that when the deputy education official raised the matter with him, he gave it in writing that he would not post any videos on the messaging app. Tiwari said that the school authorities were defaming him. He said, "This is a ploy to defame me. A parent had filed a complaint against a teacher for beating a child. Because the teacher was close to Satamkar, the principal put the blame on me".

