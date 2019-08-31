Mumbai crime branch arrests man from Goregaon who made threat calls

mumbai

The accused had contacted Delhi based NIA headquarter and told them that Mumbai is not safe

Mumbai crime branch's unit-11 have arrested a caller who had contacted Delhi based National Security Agency (NIA) officer and informed them that Mumbai is not safe and something will happen.

According to the police, the arrested accused has been identified as Shubhamkumar Ajay Paal who is a resident of Goregaon. An officer said, "Ahead of Ganpati festival, security is tightened in and across Mumbai, cops have been deployed on multiple locations. Recently security forces had issued an alert that two suspected terrorists have entered the national capital (Delhi)."

On Thursday, Pal had contacted Delhi based NIA headquarter and said: "Something will happen in Mumbai and immediately disconnected the call." After that, the cops were looking for him.

"We formed a team under the supervision of DCP Akbar Pathan and start collecting information and by using technical and informer we reached Goregaon and laid a trap and arrested Pal," Said another officer.

Sleepless night

Soon after Pal's call, the entire force was working on day and night. They started checking hotels, malls, isolated locations, Quick Response Team (QRT) was also working on it. Pal has been booked by Vanrai police station under UAPA act and crime branch handed him over to Vanrai for further investigation.

