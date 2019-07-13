Mumbai crime branch officials arrest man with deadly weapons

crime

Salim has been booked under relevant sections of Indian Arms Act. On Friday, Salim was produced before court that has sent him into police remand till July 15

Crime Branch officers have arrested a man with two deadly weapons and six live cartridges on Thursday evening.

Sources told mid-day that the accused Salim Shahabuddin Khan alias Sallu, apparently a police informer who works as a caretaker at a real estate office in Goregaon East, had been threatening and trying to extort money from a city-based builder who had approached the Mumbai police and submitted a written complaint. The police machinery became active after the complaint was submitted recently and the numbers of Sanjay and the builder were kept on surveillance, said the source.

"During investigation, the crime branch officials learnt that Sanjay was in touch with a police officer who had been promising to extend the former all logistic support to get the deadly weapons supplied to Mumbai," said the source. The crime branch officers got alarmed and the police officer and Salim were detained on Thursday near Film City area of Goregaon East and hauled to Unit XI office in Kandivli west.

Salim has been booked under relevant sections of Indian Arms Act. On Friday, Salim was produced before court that has sent him into police remand till July 15. During interrogation Salim told the cops that he had bought the weapons at someone's behest.

