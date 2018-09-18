Mumbai Crime: Broken tail light ends duo's bag-lifting spree

crime

Versova police scan footage of 60 CCTV cameras along duo's escape route; finally trace them to NM Joshi Marg

A CCTV grab shows the duo escaping from the crime spot with the cash-bag

The broken tail light of a two-wheeler and an intensive probe helped the Versova police arrest five bag-lifters two weeks after two of them made away with a vendor's bag containing Rs 6 lakh in cash at Four Bungalows, Andheri. Initially, the cops traced the duo to their hideout in N M Joshi Marg, following which their interrogation led them to three of their accomplices. The trio was picked up from Mahalaxmi, Kalachowkie and Curry Road areas. The police have also seized two vehicles from their possession.

Confirming the arrests, Senior Inspector Ravindra Badgujar identified them as Nilesh Kamble, 34, Nitesh Bhutia, 30, Lakhan Bhutia, 29, Rahuk Valshekhar, 23, and Sudesh Janvalkar, 30.

Another officer from Versova police station said all accused were school and college dropouts. The Versova cops swung into action after the vendor had complained on August 28 about his bag being snatched from his tempo by two men who fled on a bike. Thereafter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9), Paramjit Singh Dahiya, formed a team comprising senior inspector Badgujar, sub-inspectors Ganpat Dhaygude and Om Totawar and other officers to nab the accused.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an officer said, "In CCTV footage, we noticed that the bike used in the crime had a broken indicator on the rear side, which was hanging by its wire. We traced the vehicle to N M Joshi Marg by tracking footage of CCTVs along the route the accused had taken to their hideout."

Sources said the cops scanned footage from more than 60 CCTV cameras.

