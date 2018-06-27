Mumbai Crime: Businessman arrested after misfiring gun at girlfriend's birthday bash

Cops arrest Haryana-based businessman and 11 others for firing incident in Andheri lounge

The CCTV grabs show businessman Rakesh Kalra and his friends entering the lounge at 3.23 am. His bodyguard, standing behind him, also had a gun

This Haryana-based businessman's birthday party for his girlfriend had one shot of a more destructive variety. This 'misfired' bullet has now landed him, his friends and seven staffers - including an owner - of the bar where the firing occurred, behind bars. The Amboli police arrested all of them on Monday.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of June 24, when the businessman, identified as Rakesh Kalra, 40, had thrown a party for his girlfriend at the We VIP lounge located in Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.

According to the police, Kalra, who is married, would visit Mumbai often to meet his girlfriend, who works at a bar. For her birthday, he came to Mumbai with his friends in a Mercedes and Fortuner.The bar management, that had initially tried to hide the matter, told the cops that the incident occurred between 1.30 am and 2 am. However, according to CCTV footage accessed by mid-day, Kalra and his friends entered the lounge around 3.23 am. The footage also shows a man in a policeman's uniform, but cops haven't been able to identify him.

After entering the lounge, The police said the accused fired a bullet in the air after a tiff with the bar management. However, the accused have told cops they misfired while trying to remove a solitary bullet that was stuck in the gun. The bullet hit some furniture and landed on a wall, where it left a mark. After the incident occurred, the lounge management tried their best to hide it from cops, going so far as to conceal the mark left behind by the bullet.

Police sources said, "Soon after the incident took place, the crime branch team approached the spot. The local police acted only after getting to know about the incident through WhatsApp."

Held before fleeing

Later, Amboli police registered an FIR under sections 176, 202, 336 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Soon after, encounter specialist Daya Naik got information about Kalra trying to flee to Haryana. He immediately laid a trap at Vakola and stopped both the cars he and his associates had come in. They arrested five people, including Kalra, and recovered six guns.

In addition to Kalra the others arrested have been identified as Mohit Batla, 23, Sonu Saroha, 33, Mahendra Malik, 32 and Sahil Dhamija, 25. The lounge officials have been identified as Preyash Thakkar, 29, who is one of the owners, Abhay Waghmare, 32, Krushna Shetty, 29, Nikhil Thakkar, 29, Krushndatt Pande, 33, Ashok Singh, 30 and Indranarayan Pande, 36. All were produced in court and remanded in police custody for two days. Cops are also planning on probing why the lounge was open post its 1.30 am deadline.

Birthday girl on the run

Kalra's girlfriend has also been made an accused in the case, but she is currently on the run. Cops are looking for her and some more accused. Sources claimed Kalra spent Rs 1 crore for her party, but he told cops he spent only Rs 20 lakh.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates