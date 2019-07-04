Mumbai Crime: Businessman lands in jail for suicide bomber joke at airport

crime

Police say the accused businessman did not give any reason for what he did.

A 35-year-old businessman was allegedly detained at Mumbai Airport for playing a prank at the airport security. The accused businessman owns a travel agency in Ahmedabad.

According to the Times of India, the accused businessman identified as Atul Patel, who was on his way to attend a business meeting in Dubai, threw a joke at a CISF official at the airport security checkpoint that he is a 'suicide bomber' thus he should be frisked immediately. However, when no explosives were found in his possession the accused was handed over to the police.

The alleged prank came at a time when the security at the airport was beefed up following an incident occurred on Friday. The airport security received a mail claiming that explosives were loaded on three flights on Friday evening. Due to which an Air India flight was forced to land in London.

"His baggage was removed from the screening machine and checked thoroughly. When the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials asked him to give in writing what he told them, he wrote on a piece of paper "I am a suicide bomber, check me quickly," the report quoted a police officer from Sahar Police Station.

The accused have been booked under Sections 505 (1) (rumour to intent cause fear) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was later produced before a local court which remanded him to police custody till July 1. If convicted, Patel could face six years in jail for the prank.

