Mumbai Crime: Chef arrested for pelting stones at Express train in Bandra

A chef working in a restaurant in Khar was arrested on Saturday for pelting stones on a long-distance train in Bandra Terminus and shattering one of its window panes. The government railway police (GRP) placed him under arrest after two constables with the railway police force (RPF) caught him in the act, The Times of India reported.

The incident happened around 7.30 pm at the platform no 7 of the Bandra Terminus on Friday when two RPF constables patrolling the platform noticed the man, identified as DD Singh (33) pelting stones on the Lokshakti Express, shattering one of its windowpanes. The constables then took Singh to the RPF chowki in the terminus and later handed him over to the Bandra GRP who placed him under arrest on Saturday.

The police are trying to ascertain why Singh was at the terminus if he was under the influence of alcohol while committing the offence. A police officer was quoted by the newspaper, saying, "We are inquiring whether Singh had come to the terminus to drop or pick someone up, or whether he had a dispute with anyone." Singh was charged with attempted culpable homicide under section 308 of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Railways Act.

