Mumbai Crime: Chembur man buys drugs via dark web, arrested

A 28-year-old man from Chembur was arrested by the city's airport customs officer on Sunday for ordering drugs through a mobile messaging app and paying for them through the dark web using cryptocurrency.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the officer seized the drugs from a courier parcel and booked the man under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The investigators suspect that the incident could be part of a larger drug syndicate wherein one can order drugs anonymously via mobile messaging apps.

The accused, Nemish Mahesh Kamath told custom officers that he had placed an order for the drugs out of curiosity.

The customs officer at the courier cell, airport special commissionerate examined a parcel and seized 117 grams of a plant product. It is purported to be a banned drug under the NDPS Act.

An investigation was launched to probe the suspicious imported parcel. Kamath was arrested on Sunday morning and remanded in judicial custody.

