Mumbai Crime: Cleaner held for stalking, flashing SoBo resident

A cleaner working at a posh housing society in South Bombay has been held for stalking a resident at Mount Pleasant Road.

A senior officer from Malabar Hill police said the accused, Sajankumar Valmik, was following the woman, 42, last week. When she reached near the elevator of the tower, he flashed her and started masturbating in front of her. Valmik was booked for stalking and arrested.

