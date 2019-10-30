MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Mumbai Crime: Cleaner held for stalking, flashing SoBo resident

Updated: Oct 30, 2019, 07:58 IST | Diwakar Sharma | Mumbai

When she reached near the elevator of the tower, he flashed her and started masturbating in front of her. Valmik was booked for stalking and arrested

This image has been used for representational purposes only
This image has been used for representational purposes only

A cleaner working at a posh housing society in South Bombay has been held for stalking a resident at Mount Pleasant Road.

A senior officer from Malabar Hill police said the accused, Sajankumar Valmik, was following the woman, 42, last week. When she reached near the elevator of the tower, he flashed her and started masturbating in front of her. Valmik was booked for stalking and arrested.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbai crime newsmumbai news

Mumbai Records Cleanest Diwali Air In Five Years

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK