Mumbai Crime: Complaint against Payal Rohatgi over Instagram post on Zaira Wasim's decision to quit Bollywood

A criminal complaint letter has been submitted at Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court against actress Payal Rohatgi on Thursday for her Instagram post of July 8 that includes the content of the post referring to her comment on actor Zaira Wasim's decision to quit Bollywood.

Also Read: Payal Rohatgi blasts Mumbai cops for 'blocking' her on TwitterPayal Rohatgi blasts Mumbai cops for 'blocking' her on Twitter

As per the complaint filed by advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, "Payal Rohatgi, who is an actress by profession, has indulged in unlawful, illegal and criminal acts willingly by maliciously spreading/promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony in the country by way of mischievously and spitefully posting frivolous, derogatory and defamatory posts with intent to outrage religious feelings of a class by insulting its religion or religious feelings/sentiments more specifically against Islam."

Payal Rohatgi's Instagram post of July 8, 2019 reads: Whether Zaira Wasim is brainwashed or forced I don't care. All I say is that there is Gender Inequality in Islam OR Salman Khan, Amir Khan etc Muslim Male superstars are not close to Allah. And Sanatan Dharm doesn't preach any of this nonsense. We are NOT regressive.

While sharing her post, Rohatgi captioned it saying, "Not everyone gets the same version of me. One person might tell you I have an amazing beautiful soul. Another might tell you I am cold hearted...believe them both. I treat them accordingly. #HaiShriRam," she wrote in her post.

Also Read: Complaint against Payal Rohatgi over Instagram post

In August 2019, Ali Kaashif Khan, the complainant had submitted a six-page letter at Oshiwara police station related to the same matter but no case was filed as yet.

Speaking about the same, Khan said, "I had lodged a complaint against Payal at the Oshiwara police station. The police took my statement belatedly but have yet failed to register any FIR against her. I have therefore approached the Hon'ble Magistrate court at Andheri by filing a private criminal complaint against her under sections 153A, 295A and 298 of IPC and 66A of IT act."

Manoj Saboo, the counsel for Rohatgi said, "The entire allegations against my client are false. We have full faith in our judiciary. It's a publicity stunt."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates