Mumbai Crime: Cops bust sex racket in plush Goregaon hotel; struggling actress, model held

The Mumbai police on Friday busted a sex racket and arrested two women – an actress and a model – from a five-star hotel in Goregaon (East).

According to the police, the women were identified as Amrita Dhanao, who is a struggling actress; and Richa Singh, a model.

The raid, led by Rajubabu Kasbe, senior inspector of Samata Nagar, was conducted under the supervision of Dr D Swamy, zonal deputy commissioner of police, around 12:15am on Friday.

"We carried out the raid at Westin Hotel," Swamy told mid-day.

Police said they received a tip-off about a sex racket being run at a hotel in northern suburbs. One of their team members posed as a customer and contacted the women.

Police said they were arrested while accepting money.

Dharnendra Kamble, senior inspector, Dindoshi police station said, "Amrita Dhanoa, 32, and Richa Singh, 26, have been arrested and booked under sections 370 (3), 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4,5 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act."

Dhanoa is also a former girlfriend of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan, while Singh is a model.

Police said further investigations are on.

