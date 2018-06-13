Mumbai Crime: Cops face guard dogs during bar raid, owner hoped it would delay them

On May 28, at 1.15 am, the Crime Branch raided the Andheri East bar and found two dogs guarding the entrance

Once the police stormed into the bar, the helpless dog followed them inside

Unlike Basanti, who was asked not to dance in front of 'kutte', a barkeeper in Andheri decided that keeping guard dogs was the best way to ensure that his bargirls could keep dancing without fear of arrest.

On May 28, at 1.15 am, the Crime Branch raided the Andheri East bar and found two dogs guarding the entrance. Officers said that all the owner had wanted was for the dogs to delay the cops for a few seconds, so the bar girls could escape from the back door.

When the police got there, the dogs got aggressive and stirred up a commotion by barking. DCP Shivdeep Lande (anti-narcotics cell), who led the raid, said, "The dogs were posted there to delay police action, but we managed to tackle them and apprehend everyone inside." The police seized R63,000 in cash, and rescued 29 bar girls. They registered a case under the IPC at Andheri police station.

