Mumbai Crime: Cops nab man seen groping, kissing, flashing women at Matunga, await complaints

A man accused of brazenly molesting women on a railway bridge at Matunga, could get away with punishment only for theft as two of his victims have simply informed the police of his crime but have not filed complaints against him. The sexual deviant is seen kissing, touching women inappropriately and even masturbating fearlessly in CCTV camera footage.

The police laid a trap and arrested the molester in a pick-pocketing case that happened on Monday as they cannot charge him under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code without a formal complaint from a woman.



A clear shot of the molester, Rajiur Habibur Khan, who was arrested in a pick-pocketing case, in footage at Matunga railway station

The police have appealed to women to come forward and register an FIR against the accused. "Due to the social taboo around such crimes, none of the harassed women want to lodge an FIR. But if someone files a complaint, we will thoroughly investigate and book the accused. Women should not feel harassed by the law. Their identity is not revealed. But it will be a stronger case to lock him away if an FIR is registered against him. Then he won't be able to harass other women," said a senior officer of the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The deputy commissioner of police, GRP, has also appealed to women to come forward to register a complaint against the molester, so that appropriate action can be taken against him.



The molester is also seen touching a woman inappropriately

Caught on camera

The accused, Rajiur Habibur Khan, has been captured in at least four CCTV cameras.

On January 25 at 19:52 pm, he is seen following a woman climbing the stairs of the bridge connecting platforms number 6 and 7 at Matunga Road railway station. He looks to the left and right, and then unzips his pants to masturbate while stalking her.



The molester is caught in CCTV camera footage stalking women on an isolated bridge at Matunga railway station

On January 26, in the wee hours, Khan is seen following the same female commuter whom he had stalked the previous evening. He is seen kissing her forcefully and then running away after she raises an alarm.

Still later, two women commuters are seen talking to each other while walking on the bridge. Khan approaches them from the front and then touches one of them inappropriately. He turns back to see their reaction but they don't realise his action and continue ahead. He immediately turns to stalk them.

Held for pick-pocketing

The Senior Inspector of Mumbai Central (GRP) Shailendra Dhiwar said, "The incidents were captured in CCTVs installed at the bridge connecting platforms number 6 and 7 at Matunga Road station. The bridge generally is isolated after 7 pm. So the accused had been sexually abusing female commuters there. So far he has molested two female commuters as captured in CCTV footage. Though they (survivors) alerted us, neither of them are ready to register a case against him. Hence, we laid a trap and arrested him on Monday in a pick-pocketing case. The accused has been identified as Rajiur Habibur Khan," said Dhiwar.

Appeal to survivors

Deputy Commissioner of police (GRP) Pradeep M Chavan said, "We appeal to the survivors and other harassed female commuters, if any, to come forward and identify the accused so that he can be severely punished within the ambit of law."

The accused is in police custody.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates