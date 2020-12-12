Mumbai Crime: Couple steals computers worth Rs 1.4 lakh from BMC school

A 24-year-old man and his girlfriend allegedly stole computers worth Rs 1.41 lakh from a BMC school in Malad East to fund their love for 'good life' and alcohol. The Kurar police have recovered all the stolen devices from them.

The police said suspects Hitesh Solanki of Omkar SRA Residency in Malad and Ankita Jadhav, a Dahisar resident, were friends with the school's security guard and often drank together.

They coaxed the guard to part with the key, made a duplicate one and took away 12 monitors and 2 CPUs from the school's computer lab between December 5 and 6. The crime came to light after the school staff returned on Monday for online classes.

The police said Solanki, an office boy, and Ankita work for an advocate. The two apparently wanted to lead a flashy lifestyle and have booze regularly.

As the police began an investigation, PSI D Satardekar and his team scanned footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area and saw a couple walking away with the computers.

They were also told that the lock on the door of the computer lab was intact. Sensing that it was an insider's job, they questioned the security guard Sadashiv Sawant (37), who quickly spilled the beans. The call detail records of Sawant also revealed that he had spoken with the couple several times after the crime.

"The trio has been remanded in police custody for five days," said Senior Inspector Baba Saheb Salunkhe from Kurar police station.

