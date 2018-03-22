Mumbai Crime: Debt-ridden businessman stabs wife, 3 children

All of them have been admitted to a hospital, and his wife is critical

Stressed after suffering huge losses, a businessman stabbed his wife and three children yesterday, and then surrendered before the Goregaon police. All of them have been admitted to a hospital, and his wife is critical.

Umesh Gupta, 48, runs Rajshree Lottery shop in Pathanwadi, Malad. He'd bought lottery tickets himself to try and get out of his debts. But that did not work and his losses mounted. On Wednesday around 1.30 am, he assaulted his wife Bindu, 45, in their seventh-floor flat at Sumit Arcade in Goregaon West while she was asleep. The commotion woke up their daughters and son, and he stabbed them too. The police said Gupta couldn't muster the courage to stab himself, and hence, surrendered. Officers rushed to his flat and, with the help of neighbours, took the injured to a hospital.

The Goregaon police have registered an offence under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), apart from sections of the Maharashtra Police Act. They have also seized the two knives used by the accused.

Guptas' elder daughter, Nikita, 24, is a CA, younger daughter Ankita, 22, is in the final year of CA, and son Ankit, 16, is studying in Saraf College. On regaining consciousness, unaware that he had surrendered, all of them expressed the fear that their father might have killed himself.

