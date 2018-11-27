Mumbai Crime: Man stripped and mercilessly beaten with bamboo sticks at Bandra

crime

The incident happened on November 22 when the victim, a history-sheeter Asif Altaf Shaikh was brought in a car from Jogeshwari to Bandra

Representational picture

The night patrolling team of Dharavi police foiled the kidnapping-murder bid of four assailants who had brought a man to a secluded place in Kalanagar area of Bandra East. The accused were identified as Paresh (22), Mohit (24), Ajay (25) and Prakash (22).

The incident happened on November 22 when the victim, a history-sheeter Asif Altaf Shaikh was brought in a car from Jogeshwari to Bandra. After reaching a secluded place in Kalanagar, Bandra East, the boys pulled Shaikh out of the car, removed his clothes and started punching him besides beating him mercilessly with bamboo sticks. Meanwhile, the night patrolling team of Dharavi police heard the commotion and reached the spot. All of them were hauled to Dharavi police station where they were detained.

After learning that all of them are resident of Jogeshwari East, the night duty officer of Dharavi police station informed Meghwadi police station. A team with PSI Sachin Bayes reached Dharavi and brought all the four boys to Meghwadi police station.

A police officer said, "Shaikh had snatched a gold chain from one of the boys in past. Subsequently, he was arrested and imprisoned for the offence. Shaikh was recently out on bail and was roaming in Meghwadi area. The group of boys picked up a fight with Shaikh which escalated and ended with fisticuffs. Shaikh then threatened the boys with dire consequences."



Asif Shaikh

Senior inspector Meghwadi police station Jagdeo Kalapad confirmed the matter and said, "Shaikh is a history-sheeter and there are over two dozen serious offences like housebreaking, chain snatching, robbery, etc registered against him at Meghwadi police station. When he threatened the youths to face dire consequences, the group of boys decided to thrash him badly. Ajay, who is a driver by profession, brought his car and they bundled Shaikh into the vehicle and drove towards Bandra."

Meanwhile, Shaikh was rushed to Sion hospital where he was admitted for immediate medical attention. "Shaikh was lying unconscious. He had sustained head injuries and bruises and lacerations all over his body," said detection officer Bhushan More, attached to Meghwadi police station.

The police have seized bamboo sticks and the car used by the group of boys to kidnap Shaikh. An officer told mid-day that on November 21, Shaikh's mother had reached Meghwadi police station to register his missing complaint when he did not reach home till late evening. All the four boys have been booked under IPC sections of attempt to murder, kidnapping and common intention. They will be in police custody till November 29.

