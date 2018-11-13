Mumbai: Bhandup resident who got goon arrested gets thrashing by his friends

crime

A resident of Bhandup, who got a local goon arrested for beating him up, was thrashed again by his aides, who wanted him to repay the money

Atish Salve and Viraj Shinde were arrested. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Bhandup resident Jitendra Chinchkar thought his troubles were over, when he complained to the police about a local goon who beat him up, and they arrested him. But, the following month he was in for a shock, when the criminal's four friends beat him up, saying they had spent Rs 10,000 on bhai's bail, which he should repay!

'Bhai ke bail ka paisa de'

On November 6, when his office was closed for Diwali, Chinchkar, 23, went to Thane with two friends, to borrow money from another pal, as he was in need of it. According to Chinchkar, on the way back, four people in a vehicle stopped near their bike (the trio were riding one) at Bhandup. They got off, surrounded him and started abusing him. Police said when Chinchkar asked why they were doing this, they replied that because of his complaint, Nishu bhai (Nishu Manjarekar, the goon who had beaten him up) was arrested, and they had spent R10,000 on his bail, to free him. Police said one of them told Chinchkar to pay them the money, or else they would beat him and chop him into pieces. The four friends of Manjarekar were identified as Akshay Salve, Atish Salve (no relation to each other), Viraj Shinde and Nikhil Jadhav.

Threatened with a sword

Chinchkar's friends, Akash Sarvade and Abhishek Surve, were also beaten up by the accused. Chinchkar told police that people nearby tried to save them, but they too were threatened, and Akshay even pulled out a sword to frighten them. When the crowd increased, the four accused ran away. Sarvade and Surve had to be admitted to hospital for treatment. They and Chinchkar were scared, but lodged a complaint with the Bhandup police on November 7. The police registered the FIR under Sections 387 (putting person in fear of death), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code. The police arrested Atish Salve and Viraj Shinde and are looking for the other accused.

Rs 10k

The amount the goons wanted as bail money

