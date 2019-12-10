Mumbai Crime: Duo cheat man of Rs 15 lakhs on pretext of renting car for Mantralaya duty

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Kashimira police registered a case against a duo who had cheated a man from Gujarat of Rs 15 lakhs on the pretext of renting out his vehicle for Mantralaya duty. The complainant had alleged that the duo has cheated many other victims in a similar way and the cops are investigating his claim.

According to the police, Mahender Baghadia 32, hailing from Surat in Gujarat, filed a case on Sunday, against Kaurav Dhami and his associate Deepak Kadalkar, who allegedly cheated him of Rs15 lakhs on the pretext of renting out his newly bought Honda City car to Mantralaya officials.

In his statement to the Kashimira police, Baghadia alleged that he was introduced to the duo by one of his relatives in September at Mira Road. They offered him a lucrative deal of investing a car which would yield him monthly income of more than Rs 1 lakh.

As per the scheme, Bagadhia was lured into buying a Honda City car on a rent of Rs 1.25 lakhs per month. He then readily agreed to invest in their scheme. The duo then referred him to Bhandup-based Grace Auto Agency, who arranged for a car loan of Rs 13.81 lakhs for Baghadia, who he made a down payment of Rs 2.10 lakhs. The accused promised him that they would take care of the insurance. In October, the vehicle was handed over to the accused as per the deal.

A few days later, Baghadia received a call from the car insurance company regarding the payment following which he started making calls to the accused. Even after calling them constantly for a couple of days, when the accused did not respond, Baghadia visited Grace Auto Agency. To his shock, he found that the agency had shut their shop.

On inquiring with nearby shop owners, Baghadia learned that the accused had cheated many others in a similar manner. He then approached the Kashimira police station and registered a case with them.

The police said that as per the Baghadia's complaint, they are investigating his claim that Kadalkar and Dhami have cheated many other investors in a similar manner.

"We have caught one accused identified as Kaurav Dhami today, but the other accused is at large and we are searching for him. While investigating further into the matter, it was revealed the accused has cheated 5 to 6 more people in the same manner," said investigation officer PSI Santosh Bhise from Kashimira police station.

"Khami was produced before the court on Tuesday and he has been remanded police to custody," he added further.