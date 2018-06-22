Mumbai Crime: Elderly couple strangulated to death in their apartment at Khar

Man and woman aged 85 and 80 found strangled; one of the family's four retainers missing

The couple, who resided on the first floor, didnÃƒÂ¢Ã‚Â€Ã‚Â™t step out of their house much due to age-related ailments. Pic/Datta Kumbhar. Inset: Nanak Makhijani and his wife Daya

A senior couple residing in Khar West were found murdered in their home on Thursday morning. The Khar police have brought in one of their house helps for interrogation. Meanwhile, a team of cops is bringing the main suspects, another maid and her boyfriend, back from Rajasthan for allegedly robbing and murdering the couple, identified as Nanak Gopaldas Makhijani, 85, and his wife Daya Makhijani, 80.

Sources said the couple was in dire need of money, as the help's boyfriend was unemployed. They allegedly hatched a plan to rob the couple on the night of June 20. After completing her chores, the help waited till the victims went to sleep. Soon after, she let her partner into the house and they began robbing it. While they were in the middle of it, the sound awakened Nanak. Fearing they'd be caught, her partner strangulated Nanak and Daya to death. The couple then stole a few ornaments and escaped from the spot.

Help raises an alarm

The couple resided in the Ekta Elite building in Khar West. On Thursday morning, one of their house helps reached home around 8 am for her usual work. She rang the doorbell a few times, but no one responded. Then, the couple's neighbours kept ringing the bell and even knocked on the door, but there was no response. One of the neighbours climbed to the couple's bedroom using a ladder and saw them lying unconscious. They later called the police.

Soon, the Khar police reached the spot. A police officer climbed into the couple's bedroom through the ladder and opened the door to the house, which was locked from the inside. Cops understood the couple were dead and upon analysing the situation, they realised that this is a double murder. Once the panchnama was done, the bodies were sent for post-mortem at the Cooper hospital. An FIR was filed under sections 302, 394, 397, 452, 459, 460, 381, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sons on their way home

A source revealed the couple lived alone. Their two sons are settled in USA and Singapore; they're on their way to Mumbai, said a police source. The couple had four house helps, including a driver. Meanwhile, a team was formed to work on the case. Police have acquired CCTV footage from the adjoining buildings and area, however, they weren't able to get any from Ekta Elite as its CCTV was not working, which cops suspect the duo may have used to their advantage.

Jovial couple

A source said the couple were jovial, but wouldn't venture out of their home very often because of age-related ailments. A woman residing in the opposite building said Daya had undergone various spinal surgeries, due to which her movement was restricted. Deputy commissioner of police Anil Kumbhare confirmed the murder and said primary investigation has revealed that it took place with the intention of robbery. Another source revealed that according to the primary post-mortem, the accused strangulated the couple using their hands.

Also Read: Mumbai tops in crime against senior citizens, 2nd against women, children

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates