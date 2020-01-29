Search

Mumbai Crime: Eveteasing victim's brother killed by accused in Dhobighat

Published: Jan 29, 2020, 10:00 IST | ANI |

The accused used to regularly harass the girl, who confided in her brother about the ordeal.

The image has been used for representational purposes only

The brother of an eve-teasing victim was allegedly killed by the accused here on Monday after an argument broke out between the two, police said.

According to the police, the accused used to regularly harass the girl, who confided in her brother about the ordeal.

Vinod rushed to Dhobhighat area of Mahalakshmi to confront the accused and according to police, around 8 PM, an argument broke out between the two men with the latter killed Vinod with a sharp weapon.

The accused fled the spot after committing the crime, police added. A case has been registered against him under Sections 302,323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and police is making efforts to nab the accused.

