Mumbai Crime: Fashion designer arrested with cocaine worth around Rs 5 lakh in Andheri

crime

The accused visited India in 2018 on business Visa and got involved in a drug racket

Representational image

A 25-year-old fashion designer was arrested with cocaine from Lokhandwala in Andheri. The Oshiwara police arrested the accused identified as Aden Rele. According to the senior inspector Oshiwara, Shailesh Pasalwar, "We received the information after which our officers were deployed to the location and laid a trap to arrest her with cocaine. The police found around 71 gram of cocaine from the accused which she used to sell Rs 8 thousand per gram totaling the estimated value to Rs 5 lakh 68 thousand.

The accused who is a fashion designer visited India In 2018 on a business Visa and got involved in a drug racket. "We are investigating to know further if she has any criminal history and who was she working for as a drug peddler," Pasalwar added more.

Also Read: 22-year-old man arrested with 500 gram heroin worth over 75 lakhs

In another case, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that a special drive will be launched to crack down on peddlers in the city. The decision came in light of the rising drug menace in the financial capital which affects the physical and mental health of the younger generation.

According to the sources, while patrolling at Bandar Road in Sewri, police Sub Inspector Kiran Mhandhare spotted two suspects who were on a bike with registered number MH 01 DG 9903. When the officer asked them to stop the bike for checking, the two were shocked and about to escape but the officer nabbed them and quickly checked them. While checking the two suspects, the officer found a plastic bag which was kept at the side side of the bike. Upon checking the plastic bag, the police officer found 26.2 kilograms of Ganja worth Rs 5.23 lakh, MD drugs worth Rs 81 thousand, codeine phosphate worth Rs 15,865 and Nitrazepam worth Rs 1309.

Also Read: Aditya Pancholi drugged and raped me when I was 17, says Bollywood actress

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates