Mumbai Crime: Fashion designer duped of Rs 15 lakh on pretext of dating club membership

The Mumbai Police registered a case against unknown fraudsters for allegedly duping a 40-year-old fashion designer of Rs 15.05 lakh on the pretext of becoming a member of a dating club. The victim, identified as Jayantibhai V, is a fashion designer who owns a store in Vile Parle and resides in Dahisar.

The victim, in his complaint, said, "In March 2020, he received a call from a woman who identified herself as Sonali. She asked him to join the dating club and meet 'beautiful women'. She also offered lakhs of rupees if he registered with their dating and friendship club service."

The complaint said that he ignored the call, but on June 3 he received a call again from another woman who lured him with a similar offer, reports Hindustan Times. The woman told the victim that many men and women were members of her club and the club provided service to many who are separated or divorced. She also enticed him with an offer to earn Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000.

"I was asked to deposit Rs 25,000 for lifetime club membership. From June 3 to August 22, the accused demanded Rs 15.05 lakh citing various reasons but never provided any contact number of women," Jayantibhai said in his complaint.

Later, the complainant realised that he was being cheated and decided to file a complaint. An officer from Vile Parle police station said, "We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

The unknown fraudsters have been booked under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 66(C) (punishment for identity theft), 66(D) (punishment for cheating by impersonation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

