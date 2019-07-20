Mumbai Crime: Fatka gang accused booked for 'trying to cause death'

crime

The Wadala GRP arrested two accused â Rahul Chauhan, 19, and Mushtak Mulla, 20 â involved in three thefts that took place on July 16 and 17 on the Harbour Line and charged them under Section 382.

Rajendra Pal, senior PI, Wadala GRP, said, "Both of them are drug addicts. Whenever they run out of cash, they target commuters at night and rob them of their mobile phones. Later they sell them off at random rates." Police sources said the first theft took place on July 16 when 42-year-old Sajid Khan was travelling to King's Circle station from Masjid area, where he runs a business. According to him, when the train was about to reach its destination, he stood up and moved towards the door. He received a call and started talking on the phone when suddenly someone hit him on his hand with a stick. He dropped the phone and the accused fled with it.

The second incident happened around 7pm on July 17. Bandra resident Raju Nishad, 30, was on his way home when his mobile phone was stolen in a similar way just as the train was about to reach King's Circle station. The third incident happened the same day around 8.14pm. Twenty-four-year-old Matunga resident, Chaitali Soni was returning home from Vashi when a fatka gang member stole her cell phone. "After these cases were reported, we started investigating them. About 10 to 15 accused, who were previously arrested in the same crime but are now out on bail, were questioned. One of them informed us about Chauhan, who was arrested from Ghatkopar. He later revealed Mulla's name, who was also nabbed," Pal added.

Section 382

It says that whoever commits theft, having made preparation for causing either death, or hurt, or restraint, or fear of death, or of hurt, or of restraint, to any person in order to either committing of such theft, or in order to the effecting of his escape after such theft is committed, or in order to the retaining of property taken by such theft, shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment extending up to 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine. The offence under this section is cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable, and is triable by magistrate of the first class.

