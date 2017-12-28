Mumbai Crime: Fed up of pooping cat, man stabs neighbour in Virar

The Virar police have arrested a man for stabbing his 45-year-old neighbour, whose pet cat had made it a habit of pooping outside his house at Kargil Nagar for the past four years

The Virar police have arrested a man for stabbing his 45-year-old neighbour, whose pet cat had made it a habit of pooping outside his house at Kargil Nagar for the past four years. According to the police, the two men, Dinesh Bhagwe and Harishchandra More, the victim, had been quarrelling over the matter for four long years.

A Virar police officer said, "On Wednesday, More's cat again defecated outside Bhagwe's house. This angered Bhagwe, who after the usual heated argument with More, went to his kitchen and brought out a knife. He then stabbed More in the stomach, badly injuring him. On hearing More's screams, neighbours ran out and were shocked to see him lying on the ground covered in blood."

Harishchandra More who was stabbed. Pic/ Hanif Patel

They rushed him to a local hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and is said to be in stable condition. Cops have taken his statement and registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, against Bhagwe.

Bhagwe was later arrested from the same area. Police have seized the knife with which he stabbed More.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go