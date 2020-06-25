Mumbai Crime: FIR against SoBo Gymkhana manager, over 50 others for organising event amid lockdown

Police have registered an FIR against the manager of Islam Gymkhana here and over 50 people in connection with an event organised in its premises in south Mumbai amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official said on Wednesday. The FIR was registered at the Marine Drive Police Station. According to the official, on Saturday an on-duty police constable noticed a large number of vehicles parked at the entrance of Islam Gymkhana, a prominent landmark in south Mumbai.

He got suspicious and entered the gymkhana, where he found more than 50 people taking part in a get together without following social distancing norms, the official said. Later, the constable alerted his seniors about the party. People who were present at the function were brought to the police station and later allowed to go home, the official said.

A senior officer of the Marine Drive Police Station said, around 15 names have been mentioned in the FIR and 50 others have been named as wanted. The gymkhana manager and other organisers of the event were also named in the FIR." "We have registered the FIR under IPC sections 188 (Disobeying the order of Public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and also under the National Disaster Management Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

CCTV footages of the event is in possession of the police, the official added.

Though a lot of curbs have been eased, gathering of people in large numbers is till prohibited

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever