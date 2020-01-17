Mumbai: Five-year-old boy dies after falling into open septic tank while flying a kite

The Tulinj police in Nalasopara east have recovered a body of a five-year-old boy who had allegedly gone missing from Achole Dongri from the septic tank near a construction site. The deceased was identified as Vansh Chandeliya, who was living with his parents and two sisters in Adrshnagar Achole Dongri.

When enquired, it was revealed that Vansh was playing and flying kites with his friends at the time of the incident. He was running to catch the cut kites during which he fell into the open septic underground water tank. When he did not return home that day, his parents started looking for him. When they could not find him, they approached Tulinj police station and registered a missing complaint.

When a couple of children were playing near the spot on Friday, one of them saw a body floating on the surface of the water inside the tank. The children then alerted the locals along with the police officers after which they rushed the spot. The boy’s body was taken out and send for the autopsy into the local government hospital.

"Initially we registered a missing complaint, but after finding his dead body an accidental death case has been registered," a police officer from Tulinj police station. Agreeing that the tank was open, the officer said that they will find whoever was responsible and take actions against him as per the laws.

