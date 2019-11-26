Mumbai Crime: Food delivery boys steal bikes for TikTok videos

The police have separately arrested four youngsters for stealing motorbikes. Two of them stole the vehicles only to fuel their craze of recording stunt videos for Tik Tok.

Stole to make videos

The Khar police have arrested the two youths for stealing high-end imported motorbikes in the Western suburbs. Both the accused, Rahimuddin Khan, 23, and Santosh Kumar Dwivedi, 21, are residents of Kurla West, said a police officer. "Both work as delivery agents for a popular online food service. They are crazy about making short videos on Tik Tok. In a bid to brag about possessing a number of high-end motorcycles, they would visit the Western suburbs and steal such bikes," said the officer, who further added that the two would often recce while delivering food in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz and Vile Parle.

"The accused were roaming suspiciously near a posh housing society in Khar when our night patrolling team noticed them. After a few minutes, one of the accused broke the handle lock of a motorcycle and started to drag it towards his accomplice. Both were arrested," said another senior police officer. Bike thefts are on the rise in the Western suburbs, so night patrolling teams keep an eye on suspicious people. "We have recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession. A total of five cases have been registered against them in Mumbai police stations including Bandra, Khar and Santacruz," the officer said.

'Targeted 220 cc Pulsar bikes'

The DN Nagar police also arrested a 19-year-old boy from Andheri West for stealing bikes. The accused, Kuldeep Vijay Sharma, a native of Kanpur, came to Mumbai three years ago and had been living on the footpath and doing odd jobs. "Sharma worked in a garage and knows how to start a motorcycle without the key. He would only target 220 cc Pulsar bikes for joy rides to South Mumbai and the Western suburbs. He would dump the motorcycle wherever the fuel tank emptied," said an officer attached to DN Nagar police station. The cops arrested him when he was stealing a bike in Andheri West. The cops have recovered all the six bikes that he had stolen.

'Stole for easy travel'

The Bandra police arrested another bike thief, Neeraj Kumar Tulsidas, 21, a native of Delhi. "Tulsidas was wanted in seven cases of bike theft. He would mostly steal KTM bikes," said a senior police officer from Bandra police station. The officer further added that Tulsidas would steal the motorbikes and park them near railway stations for easy travel in the city. "He would target bikes not covered by CCTV cameras," the officer said. The police laid a trap and arrested Tulsidas on November 23. He had come to Mumbai three months ago and had been doing odd jobs in the city.

