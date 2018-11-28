Mumbai Crime: GRP arrests molester on train after commuters thrash him

Nov 28, 2018, 08:05 IST | Suraj Ojha

The police, waiting at Mumbai Central station, soon arrested him. Pandey has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children Under Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

Accused Viraj Pandey

The Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday arrested a Borivali resident for molesting a minor girl in a moving local train between Dadar and Prabhadevi railway stations.

Senior Inspector Shailendra Dhiwar of GRP Mumbai Central told mid-day that the incident took place around 5:43 pm. "The victim was travelling with her relative and as the train left Dadar station, accused Accused Viraj Pandey touched her inappropriately," he said.

The victim and her relative had boarded the Churchgate fast local at Vasai and most of the crowd alighted at Dadar. "This is when Pandey came and sat beside her. He put his hands on her thighs after which she told her uncle," another officer said. Pandey was trying to escape when commuters began thrashing him, and one of them informed the GRP control room.

The police, waiting at Mumbai Central station, soon arrested him. Pandey has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children Under Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

