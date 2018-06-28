Andheri lounge firing: High profile bargirl on police radar

Police sources revealed that Chauhan used to work at Mansi Bar in Andheri East, and it was during her birthday celebration Haryana businessman Rakesh Kalra fired in the air at the lounge

Nisha Chauhan

The Amboli police are on the lookout for Nisha Chauhan, a high-profile bar dancer, who they say has gone underground after her name cropped up in the firing incident at Andheri's WE VIP lounge in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police sources revealed that Chauhan used to work at Mansi Bar in Andheri East, and it was during her birthday celebration Haryana businessman Rakesh Kalra fired in the air at the lounge.

Chauhan, who has been staying in a plush apartment near Gurukrupa in Malad, entered the lounge with Kalra and 12 female friends around 3.30 am on Sunday, police sources said, adding, Kalra, too, was accompanied by four friends, all of whom are currently behind bars. The police are also searching for a man dressed as a cop seen in the CCTV footage when Kalra entered the pub with friends. Kalra, earlier involved in a similar incident after firing in Panipat, has been involved with Chauhan for the last couple of years.

The police said Chauhan is known for her high-profile link-ups, after building contacts while working at Ratna Park in Andheri East. She later moved to Mansi Bar across the road.

Chauhan was also allegedly said to be in the company of a known bookie from the suburbs who had showered a good amount of wealth on her. "She is known in the circles for moving around in a Jaguar car, allegedly gifted to her by one of her associates," an officer said.

Sources revealed that they are trying to get the list of properties in her name, and once arrested, she will be interrogated about her link-ups and connections. The Amboli police are also in the process of cancelling the lounge's licence for keeping the local cops in the dark about the firing. Officers said the staff even tried to plaster the wall that was hit by the bullet and tried to destroy the evidence in the case.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Businessman arrested after misfiring gun at girlfriend's birthday bash

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates