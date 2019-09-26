Mumbai Crime: Homeless man gropes, kisses 27-year-old woman in Andheri

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old homeless man who had come to Mumbai looking for a job allegedly groped a 27-year-old woman and kissed her neck on Tuesday in Andheri (West). The woman immediately raised an alarm after the incident, following which he was nabbed by passers-by and handed over to the police. The accused is identified as Majid Ali Malik and he lived on a footpath at Adarsh Nagar in Jogeshwari (West), reported Hindustan Times. According to the Amboli police, the accused has refused to reveal where he hails from.

The woman is a Kandivli resident and works at an ad agency in Andheri, informed the police. On Tuesday at 7.45 pm, the woman was on her way home from work when the incident took place. According to her statement, the accused grabbed her from behind and kissed her on the neck. She then yelled for help and passers-by nabbed the accused and handed him over to the police.

The accused was then taken to the police station and charged under section 354 (use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC. "He has been remanded in police custody," stated a police officer. Deepaj Kajve, senior inspector of Amboli police station, said, "We are investigating whether he has a criminal record of sexual offences and if he is wanted in any other case."

