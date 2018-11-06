Mumbai Crime: Hotel owner kills businessman who tried to save friend from attack in Bandra

crime

The hotelier was about to hit the man when his friend intervened; furious, he hit the latter, who died afterwards

Accused Dhaval Unarkat

A 25-year-old hotel owner was arrested for killing a businessman at Hill Road on Sunday. The accused, Dhaval Unarkat, assaulted Parth Raval, 26, who intervened in a quarrel between him and their friend, Mohammad Asif Komarangla, 27. The deceased's parents live in Dubai.

Komarangla, also a businessman, and Unarkat became friends almost six months ago on Instagram, said Girish Anavkar, senior inspector, Bandra police station. "On Saturday, Unarkat was desperately trying to contact Komarangla on his cell phone, but the latter did not respond. Furious, he arrived at Komarangla's house, Yasmin Villa, at 11am on Sunday and was angry to see Raval present there," said Anavkar.

Unarkat quarrelled with Komarangla. Komarangla told cops that Unarkat then brandished a wire and knife that he had brought with him. "When Unarkat was inching closer to Komarangla to attack him, Raval intervened. Furious, Unarkat picked up a wooden candle-holder and hit him on his head. Raval fell down bleeding," Anavkar added.

Unarkat told Raval, "Maine tumhe gusse me aakar maar dia" (I hit you in a fit of anger). Raval was rushed to Holy Family Hospital where doctors noticed a crack in his skull and told him to get the wound stitched but he refused. He was then told to visit Lilavati Hospital where a glue could be applied to the wound. Doctors at Lilavati Hospital told him to get admitted. "Raval refused and asked them to apply the medicated glue and let him go home. They did as Raval told them," said a police officer.

Back at Yasmin Villa, Raval rested and Unarkat went home. "When Komarangla went to wake up Raval at 5.30pm, he was unresponsive. He was declared dead before admission at a nearby hospital," said Anavkar. Police have arrested Unarkat and said he has confessed to his crime.

